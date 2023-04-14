Shirley Mae Prinzel passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521. Funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, Baytown, Texas. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.
Shirley Mae Prinzel passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at her daughter Robin’s home with family and friends by her side. She was born August 24, 1928, in Detroit, Michigan, but came to Texas with her family as a teenager.
