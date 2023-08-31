Sherrill Carnes Chaffin passed away on August 24, 2023. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Old River Baptist Church, 12948 FM 1409, Old River-Winfree, TX 77535. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lee College Foundation, P. O. Box 818, Baytown, TX 77522 and mention the Jamie Lynne Walmsley Scholarship or at https://www.lee.edu/foundation/donate/ (Named Scholarships with Jamie Lynne Walmsley in the description line).
Sherrill Carnes Chaffin, 87, a longtime resident of Dayton, Texas and former resident of Baytown, passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023, in Dayton. She was born May 16, 1936, in Luling, Texas to Cager Hoyt “Tex” and Ersie Holder Carnes. In the spring of 1946, during her 5th grade year, her parents’ car was struck by a train killing both. She and her brother James were raised by their grandparents Fred and Bula Holder with help from her aunts and uncles, Eunice and Bowie Creekmore, Erbie and Margaret Holder, and Prentice Holder. She was Drum Major at both Horace Mann Junior High and Robert E. Lee High Schools. She played the bass violin, participated in Student Council, and was a class favorite.
