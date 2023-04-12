Sharon Gallatin Phillips passed away on March 29, 2023. A Celebration of Life with be held on April 17th at 4 p.m. at Coady Baptist Church in Baytown, Texas. Sharon's burial will be at Bridges Cemetery in Chapman, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Baytown Evening Pilot Club, Texas Laureate Mu or a charitable organization of your choice.
Sharon Gallatin Phillips of Baytown, Texas passed away peacefully March 29, 2023, at the age of 77. Born in Houston, Texas on December 24, 1945, to Lester and Mollie Gallatin she lived in Baytown for 75 years. Sharon graduated in 1964 from Robert E Lee High School in Baytown, Texas.
