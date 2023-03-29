Samuel Johnson passed away March 27, 2023. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 31, 2023, at Navarre Funeral Home, and interment will follow at Cedarcrest Cemetery.
Samuel Johnson, 90, of Mont Belvieu, Texas passed away March 27, 2023. He was born in Amarillo, Texas on June 4, 1932, to John and Pearl Johnson.
