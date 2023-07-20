Ruth Elaine (Creel) Gard passed away on July 16, 2023. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm, Monday, July 24, 2023, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521. Funeral service will be held at 10 am, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Rollingbrook Fellowship (First Baptist Church), 505 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521. Burial will follow at Sterling White Cemetery in Highlands, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Rollingbrook First Baptist Academy or your favorite charity.
Ruth Elaine (Creel) Gard, age 78, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 16, 2023. Ruth was born April 21, 1945 in Winnfield, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Silas and Lelwyn Creel; husband of 11 months, William (Billy) Robertson; brother, John Creel; sister, Jenna Gates; and brother, Joseph Creel.
