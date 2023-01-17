Rosemary Tadio Kotalik passed away on January 11, 2023. A small private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date. And a video memorial will be shared with friends & family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Rosemary’s name.
Rosemary Tadio Kotalik, of Highlands, Texas, passed away peacefully on January 11, 2023, at the age of 79 in Mckinney, Texas.
Rosemary was born and raised in Makawao, Hawaii, on Maui. She spent her entire life raising her family & dedicated to preserving and promoting the rich culture and traditions of the islands.
Rosemary was known for her warm and welcoming personality, always making sure everyone felt at home & like family in her presence. She even
opened her home to babysit many children.
Rosemary was a founding member of the Hawaiian Aikane Club (HAC) & has been an active member for over 46 years. She was a storyteller, who shared her knowledge of Hawaiian history, customs, & music with generations of children and adults alike.
Rosemary will be greatly missed by her family, friends, and community.
She leaves behind her husband of 53
years Bernard Kotalik. Her daughters Julie Kotalik, Jackie (Jeff) Long, Janelle (Michael) Kotalik-Morales.
Her grandchildren Kekoa and Kamalani Kotalik, Colin Long, Makai, Kailani & Leinani Kotalik-Morales, Brandon (Melissa) Stelzer, Daniel (Kalissa) Stelzer & 8 great- grandchildren. And her special boys Mason & Chase Ball.
She is survived by her brothers & sisters Juanino, Dennis & Jerry Tadio, Leilani Toledo,
Nancy Vogt, James (Rose) Sagawinit.
She is proceeded
in death by her birth parents Santiago Tadio Sr. & Helen Sival. Her adoptive parents Manual & Mary Sagawinit. Her daughter Treva Oland
& Bernard’s parents William & Frances Kotalik. Her brothers
& sisters Elaine Tadio, Lauring Miguel, Priscilla Tabil, Mary Anne Ruggiero, Santiago Tadeo Jr., Gloria & Maurice Valoroso, Edward, Rita, & Bernard Sagawinit, Ana Piligrin, Hilda Carson, Joseph Kauihou.
Aloha ke akua e iki mai i kona manawa, e noho pu me kona ohana. (Rest in power with the Gods and stay with your family.)
A small private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date. And a video memorial will be shared with friends & family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Rosemary’s name.
Commented