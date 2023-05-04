Robert Vance Hutchins passed away April 14, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held May 12, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Kingwood Senior Village, 435 N. Pines Dr., Kingwood, Texas.
Robert Vance Hutchins
Updated: May 4, 2023 @ 7:55 pm
