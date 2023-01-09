Robert Lawrence Harrott

Robert (Baughb) Lawrence Harrott, 58, of Belle Missouri died December 30, 2022, at home surrounded by family. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Robert (Baughb) Lawrence Harrott, 58, of Belle Missouri died December 30, 2022, at home surrounded by family. He will be deeply missed and always loved. Robert was born June 21, 1964, in Louisville, Kentucky to his biological mother, Marquita Harrott Reed. Robert was adopted by Eugene David Harrott and Mary Harrott Smith in 1969. He grew up predominantly in the Gulf Coast Area of Texas and graduated High School from Ross S. Sterling in 1982. Baughb married the love of his life and soulmate Rosanne "Zanne" Kay Coughenour in Arlington, Texas on December 10, 1999. Robert and Zanne were filled with joy when Thomas Kay Harrott was born to them April 14, 2007.
