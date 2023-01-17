Pauline Alma George Plocheck passed away Saturday, January 8, 2023. Her full obituary can be found at http://www.peeveyfunerals.com/ Celebration of life at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, in the chapel at Memorial Baptist Church, 600 W. Sterling, Baytown, Texas 77520. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to Memorial Baptist Church Children’s Vacation Bible School fund to the address above.
Pauline Alma George Plocheck passed away Saturday, January 8, 2023. She was born July 26, 1922 and was a lifelong resident of the Baytown area.
