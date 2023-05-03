Paul Reyes, Sr. passed away on May 1, 2023. A visitation for Paul will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, TX 77521. A funeral service will occur Friday, May 5, 2023, from 11 to 12 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1124 Beech St, Baytown, TX 77520. A committal service will occur Friday, May 5, 2023, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521.
Paul Reyes, Sr., was born June 7, 1929, in Campbellton, Texas. He passed away at the age of 93, on May 1, 2023. He lived an incredible life filled with so much love.
