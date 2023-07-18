Patricia Busch passed away on July 14, 2023. A private service will be held on July 29 for friends and family. If you are a close friend and want to pay tribute to Patricia, text 832-414-5066.
Patricia Busch, age 65, passed away suddenly on July 14, 2023. She was born February 9, 1958, in Brookhaven, Mississippi to Marian Woods and Billy Scott Manning. Patricia was a loving wife to Marc Busch, and devoted mother and grandmother, who loved more than anything to spend her time with her precious grandchildren.
