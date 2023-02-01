Pandora Jalise Perry passed away on January 21, 2023. The Family will hold a private memorial and a Celebration of Life date will be announced later.
Pandora Jalise Perry, age 39, of Spring Texas, peacefully passed in her sleep in the early morning of January 21, 2023. “Panda” as she was called by her many friends and family was born on August 26, 1983, in Houston Texas. After graduating from Splendora High School, Panda began a journey that she called her “Proudest Accomplishment”, raising her son Eathon Elisja Singleton.
