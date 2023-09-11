Nellie Marie Watkins passed away on September 5, 2023. Under the direction of Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas 77521 the family will receive guests on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will occur on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m. Committal service will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521.
Nellie Marie Watkins, 89, of Baytown, Texas passed away on September 5, 2023. Nellie was born on July 25, 1934 in Rosebud, Texas to Dowen Davis and Gracie Davis. Nellie was married to Charlie A. Watkins for 47 years. She worked in telecommunications for GTE, which is now Verizon, and retired in 1990.
