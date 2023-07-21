Nancy (Norris) Baumbach passed away in her home on July 15, 2023. It is Nancy's wish to be cremated. A celebration of life/visitation will be held at Sterling White Funeral Home on Friday, July 28, 2023, starting with a visitation at 12 p.m. and service at 1:30 p.m.
Nancy (Norris) Baumbach, 72, passed away in her home, surrounded by family, on July 15, 2023, in Crosby, Texas. She was born on February 22, 1951, in Houston, Texas, the daughter of the late Euclid and Bobbie Jean Norris of Baytown, Texas.
Commented