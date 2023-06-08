Myrtle Ruth West of Baytown, Texas, passed away on June 2, 2023, peacefully at home surrounded by family and loved ones. Services are under the care of Earthman Baytown Funeral Home.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Sun Weekly Survey
Newsletter Signup
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- Mayor talks mall at Rotary Club of Baytown
- $5K reward offered for man with Baytown ties
- Traffic deaths raise concern in Mont Belvieu
- Making ‘Perfect Practice’ possible
- Wilson Mackey Skinner, III
- Mont Belvieu animal shelter seeks volunteers
- Driver charged in fatal Chambers accident
- Distinguished gentlemen gather
- James Charles Sims
- Police beat June 6
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented