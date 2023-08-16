Mr. Leon Goudeau, Jr.

Mr. Leon Goudeau, Jr. passed on Friday, August 11, 2023. Services will be held at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 12606 Crosby Lynchburg Road, Barrett, Texas 77532 on Friday, August 18, 2023. Viewing is from 9 to  10:30 a.m., Rosary is 10:30 to 11 a.m. and the Mass of Christain Burial begins at 11 a.m. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 734 FM Road 1942, Crosby, Texas, (281) 328-2801

