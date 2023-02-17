Michael C. Pena passed away on February 5, 2023. A funeral mass and visitation were held on Friday, February 10, 2023. Thank you to family and friends for attending.
Michael C. Pena, age 60, passed away in Hankamer, Texas on Sunday, February 5, 2023 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Baytown, Texas on May 3, 1962 to Jose Pena and Guadalupe (Hinojosa) Pena. Preceded in death by his father, Jose Pena and mother, Guadalupe Hinojosa Pena; sister, Anna Rangel and brother Mario Pena.
