Merlyn Lydia Martin

Merlyn Lydia Martin was called to return home to her Lord Jehovah on November 23, 2022.  She was a beloved mother of four children, grandmother of seven, and great grandmother of one. Born in Trinidad and Tobago on December 13, 1948, to Lloyd Anthony John and Elizabeth Annette John she trained in England to pursue a career as an Operating Room Nurse, that in which she continued until her retirement in 2006. She was a resident of Baytown since 1980 and well beloved by all. She is survived by her children Lisette John, Paulette John, Anthony John, and Jermaine Martin; brother Melvin John; sister Yvonne Polydore; and a host of family and friends. Funeral and memorial arrangements will be at Robeys Funeral Home, 403 W. Sterling Rd., Baytown TX, 77520 on December 31, 2022, at 1 p.m.