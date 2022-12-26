Merlyn Lydia Martin was called to return home to her Lord Jehovah on November 23, 2022. She was a beloved mother of four children, grandmother of seven, and great grandmother of one. Born in Trinidad and Tobago on December 13, 1948, to Lloyd Anthony John and Elizabeth Annette John she trained in England to pursue a career as an Operating Room Nurse, that in which she continued until her retirement in 2006. She was a resident of Baytown since 1980 and well beloved by all. She is survived by her children Lisette John, Paulette John, Anthony John, and Jermaine Martin; brother Melvin John; sister Yvonne Polydore; and a host of family and friends. Funeral and memorial arrangements will be at Robeys Funeral Home, 403 W. Sterling Rd., Baytown TX, 77520 on December 31, 2022, at 1 p.m.
Tags
Recommended for you
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Year in review: Houston Methodist Baytown reaches new heights
- Year in review: ‘We will miss the rumble of racers’
- Baytown weathers Great Christmas Freeze
- All roads lead home for LaFour, Wade
- Sun Sports top moments of 2022
- Lee College Classic tourney returns
- Police Beat - Burglaries
- Limited number of seats left for BLT Gala
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- POLICE BEAT: Asleep at the wheel
- Local churches holding Christmas services this weekend
- Christina Contreras
- George F. Kimmey
- Police beat – Collision
- Baytown Sun All-Area Football: Class of 2022
- Police respond to mental health crisis at Home Depot
- Ex-Gander Johnson helps Hurts' rise
- Sharon Nan McCrea Phenix
- Sheriff’s deputies arrest suspect in I-10 pursuit
Commented