Maynard Wayne Bork, Jr. passed away on the morning of June 15, 2023. Services will be held at Hillside Church in Mont Belvieu, Texas on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and go into the service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be a private graveside service afterward for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shiloh Ministries PO Box 10226 Liberty, Texas 77575 or to The Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA) - online or sent to 912 Killian Hill Road S.W. Lilburn, Georgia 30047.
On the morning of June 15, 2023, heaven became the new home of Maynard Bork. His long battle with Lewy Body Dementia was won.
