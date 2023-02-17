Mary Lou Perry, age 79, passed on February 3, 2023, in Baytown, Texas.
Mary Lou Perry, age 79, passed on February 3, 2023, in Baytown, Texas. She was born on November 23, 1943, in Houston, Texas to parents Frank Camp and Doris Sutter.
