Mary Beth Moak passed away on December 31, 2022. Her family will receive friends at Memorial Baptist Church, Saturday, January 7, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. and funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Reverand Randy Piatt officiating.
Mary Beth Moak, 89, of Baytown, Texas, was born on July 12, 1933, in Shreveport, Louisiana. She passed away Saturday evening, December 31, 2022, with family at her side. Mary Beth Moak is a retired Goose Creek CISD teacher of over 30 years. She loved teaching and loved her students dearly. She began her career at Horace Mann and Highlands Junior High and ended at Stephen F. Austin Elementary teaching music and reading to 4th and 5th grade students. She was a dedicated member of Memorial Baptist Church and, over the years, served in various capacities. She was able to share her God-given talent of singing and playing the piano on Sunday mornings with the adult departments. She pursued what God commanded in Matthew 28:19-20. She never went anywhere without meeting a new friend and telling them about Jesus. She truly believed the reason she was still living was to tell others about Him. One of her very special friends she met in a local grocery store and shared her testimony and, just two days before she passed, she met a final new friend, her ICU physical therapist, and shared the story of Jesus. Outside of her faith, she loved visiting and spending time with family and close friends. She loved simple things: a really good book, sharing a home-cooked meal, sweet desserts, and a strong cup of coffee. There’s nothing she enjoyed more than creating memories and special moments, especially her love of baking and tea parties, with her grandchildren.
Commented