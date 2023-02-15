Mary Beard Smith Haley passed away on February 10, 2023. Her urn and ashes will be interred at Sand Grove Garden of Memories Cemetery in Milano County.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Isolated thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 11:35 am
Mary Beard Smith Haley passed away on February 10, 2023. Her urn and ashes will be interred at Sand Grove Garden of Memories Cemetery in Milano County.
Have you bought your Valentine's Day gift for your sweetie yet?
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.