Marlene Mae (Henderson) Read passed away on August 5, 2023. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm, Monday, August 14, 2023, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521. Funeral service will be held at 10 am, Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Navarre Funeral Home with Dr. Kenn Munn officiating. Interment will follow at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery in Baytown, Texas.
Marlene Mae (Henderson) Read was born on January 2, 1932, and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 5, 2023. Marlene was born to Cecil Bennie Henderson and Leala Mae (Wilder) Henderson. Her Dad was a housepainter and her Mom, a house wife. Marlene grew up in Baytown in the Pelly and Goose Creek area. She met the love of her life James M. Read while attending Robert E. Lee High School. They married in 1953. James Robert, Margaret Ilene, and John Michael were the gifts given them by God. She chose to accept the role of housewife and mother. She was always supportive of her family.
