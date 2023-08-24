Marjorie & Jimmy Johnson

Marjorie Rose Johnson’s memorial service has been postponed due to the death of her husband Jimmy Johnson. There will be a service for both on September 9, 2023, at Faith Presbyterian Church at 11:30. Services have been entrusted to Navarre Funeral Home.
Marjorie Rose Johnson’s memorial service has been postponed due to the death of her husband Jimmy Johnson. There will be a service for both on September 9, 2023, at Faith Presbyterian Church at 11:30. Services have been entrusted to Navarre Funeral Home.
Commented