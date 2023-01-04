Marissa Marie Dikeman passed away on December 29, 2022. Family and friends will gather on January 6th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sterling White Funeral Home. A celebration of Marissa’s life will be held on January 7, 2023 at 11a.m. at First Baptist Church, Crosby. Please join our family in remembering her bright and beautiful life.
On December 29, 2022 Marissa Marie Dikeman left her family and friends at the age of 19. Marissa was born to loving parents James Dikeman and Cathy Pulido. She was adored by her grandparents, Terry and Linda Jackson. Marissa was born in Houston, Texas and raised by her Mimi, Papa, and Dad in Crosby, Texas where she attended school and made many friends. Marissa was a 2021 graduate of Crosby High School and went on to attend Houston Christian University majoring in education. She was set to graduate in August of 2023. She planned to continue her education by getting a master’s degree in educational administration. Her ultimate goal was to be a school superintendent.
