Marilyn Kay Bub went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 9, 2023. Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 3 p.m, on Saturday, January 14, 2022, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church Mont Belvieu, 10110 Eagle Drive, Mont Belvieu, Texas, 77580. A celebration of Marilyn’s life will begin at 5 p.m. at the church with Bro. John Mueller officiating. Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting www.SterlingFuneralHome.com
Marilyn Kay Bub, 78, of Mont Belvieu, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 9, 2023, at her home. She was born on July 17, 1944, in Irondale, Missouri, to the late Floyd Francis and Annette Pratt Scott. Marilyn graduated from Leadwood High School in Leadwood, Missouri, with the class of 1962. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Mont Belvieu.
Commented