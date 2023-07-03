Manuel Jaramillo III passed away on June 25, 2023. A memorial service will be on July 8, 2023, at 1p.m. at Gods House, 2137 N. Alexander Dr., Baytown, Texas, 77520. The building is in Bay Plaza, behind Frank’s Tire. The family asks that everyone attending wear his favorite color, pink.
Manuel Jaramillo III was loved by every person he encountered. He loved everybody and left a smile on everyone’s face he met. He was compassionate, thoughtful, loving, and went above and beyond for everyone he met. He was an animal lover. He had many talents, such as being an excellent hairstylist, enjoyed sewing, cooking, creating, and dancing. Most of all, he loved God and had a lot of faith.
Commented