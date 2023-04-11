Lincoln Adolf Richardson transitioned peacefully on Saturday, March 25, 2023 Lincoln wishes were to be cremated. A celebration of life/memorial service will be held at St. Joseph’s Baytown Catholic Church this Friday, April 14th, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please just reach out and hug your loved ones. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.earthmanbaytown.com.
Lincoln Adolf Richardson, Sunrise November 11, 1954, Sunset March 25, 2023. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Lincoln Adolf Richardson. Lincoln transitioned peacefully on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital with his loved ones at his side.
