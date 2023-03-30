Leslie Edward Haas passed away on March 17, 2023. A Celebration of Life will take place on Monday, April 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. to12 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home, located at 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com for the Haas family.
Leslie Edward Haas passed from this world on March 17, 2023. Leslie was born on August 15, 1951 in Baytown, Texas to his parents Helmer and Elsie Haas.
