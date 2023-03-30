LCDR Thomas G. “Jerry” Torkelson, USN Retired passed away on February 20, 2023. Interment will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, San Diego, CA, 92117 at a future date.
It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and friend, LCDR Thomas G. “Jerry” Torkelson, USN Retired, of natural causes the morning of February 20, 2023 at his Lewiston, Idaho home. We rejoice in the extraordinary life he was privileged to live, and we feel grateful and blessed to have been loved by such an amazing human being. We ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time, and we thank you for your prayers.
