Lavinia Ecby Provost passed away on February 17, 2023. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 12606 Crosby-Lynchburg Road, Barrett Station, Tx 77532 Visitation will begin at 9:30 A.M., Rosary at 10:30 A.M., Mass at 11 A..M. Interment will follow at St. Martin de Porres-Holy Family Cemetery.
Lavinia Ecby Provost 93, of Barrett Station, Crosby, TX. passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023. She is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Early Provost, daughters Vallerie Auzenne, Marcella Gatterson, Madelaine Anderson, son Reginald Joseph Provost, and sister Gloria Tingling.
