Larry Joseph Bollich died Friday, June 23, 2023. A gathering of Mr. Bollich’s family and friends will begin 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023, at St. Louis Catholic Church, 315 Buccaneer Drive, Winnie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9 a.m., Friday, June 30, 2023, at St. Louis Catholic Church, Winnie, with his interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.
Larry Joseph Bollich, 72, of Hankamer, died Friday, June 23, 2023. He was born September 16, 1950, in Liberty, to Carolina Manuel and Nicholas Joseph Bollich.
