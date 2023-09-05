Joseph William Mitchan passed away on August 30, 2023. The Visitation will be Tuesday, September 5, 2023, from 10 to 11a.m. at Moments Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will begin at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Caleb Davis and Rev. Stephen M. “Mike” Cauley officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. You may view and sign an online guest register for Joseph Mitchan at momentsfuneralhome.com.
Joseph William Mitchan, age 76, passed away August 30, 2023. He proudly served in the United States Army. He retired from Exxon Mobile after many years. He greatly enjoyed the outdoors, hiking and canoeing. He loved attending church, spending time at the gym and with his gym-family. He also loved to travel and visit the painted churches throughout Texas. Pops was a devoted family-man who will be greatly missed.
