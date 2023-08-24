Joseph “Joe” Alan Forsvall went home to the Lord August 14, 2023. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, August 25, 2023, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521. Funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Navarre Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sterling White Cemetery, in Highlands, Texas.
Joseph “Joe” Alan Forsvall, 65, of Webster, Texas went home to the Lord August 14, 2023, outside his home within Houston. He was born May 1, 1958, to Phyllis (Reese) and Clarence N. Forsvall in Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas.
