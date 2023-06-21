Joseph David Gonzales passed away on June 18, 2023. A visitation will be held Friday, June 23, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home 3919 Garth Rd. Baytown, TX 77521 with a Recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m. A short visitation will start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at St. John Catholic Church 800 W. Baker Rd. Baytown, TX 77521 with funeral mass starting at 10 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 12 p.m. at Sterling White Cemetery 11011 Crosby Lynchburg Rd, Highlands, TX 77562.
Joseph David Gonzales, age 69 Baytown, Texas, passed away on June 18, 2023. He was born in Baytown, Texas on October 25, 1953, to Joseph and Helen Gonzales.
