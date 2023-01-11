Joe Watkin Hardin, Sr. died at home on January 8, 2023. The family would like you to join them for a visitation on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 9:30 to 11 a.m.. at Cedar Bayou Grace Methodist Church in Baytown, Texas. Funeral services for Joe will then promptly begin at 11 a.m. He will later be laid to rest at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Savannah, Tennessee.
Joe Watkin Hardin Sr. of Baytown died at home on January 8, 2023. Born April 30th, 1936, in Savannah, Tennessee to Blackmun and Maggie Inez (Shelby) Hardin. Joe was a graduate of Central High School in Savannah where he played varsity basketball and football. He met his wife Jeanette in high school and they married in 1960 after she graduated from Birmingham Southern College in Alabama. In 1962 Joe accepted a transfer from the Tennessee Gas Pipeline company to Tenneco in Pasadena, Texas. He served in the Tennessee National Guard before moving to Texas and retired as a shift supervisor from Occidental Petroleum in 1998. Joe loved his family, never met a stranger, and enjoyed raising horses, fishing, golf, and hunting. He made an excellent pot of beans and cornbread and was known for his amazing sourdough bread that he shared with family and friends.
