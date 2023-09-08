Windy with thunderstorms - some storms may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 77F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Joe Scott Parkey passed away on August 24, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be held at Crespo & Jirrels Funeral Home at 6123 Garth Road Baytown, TX 77521 on September 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. all are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association or the charity of your choice.
We regretfully announce that Joe Scott Parkey, age 58 of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away August 24, 2023. Joe or Joe Scott, as friends called him, is survived by his children Jayce Parkey and Ashton Parkey of Austin, Texas. Joe is also survived by his ex-wife G’Anna Parkey of New Braunfels, Texas and sister-in-law Becky Parkey of Crosby, Texas. Joe grew up in Highlands, Texas and attended Ross S Sterling High School.
