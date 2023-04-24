Jim S. Starett passed away on April 20, 2023. The Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday April 29, 2023, at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Scott Van Bibber and Jason Shuttlesworth officiating. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens in Baytown. Arrangements are under the direction of Earthman Baytown Funeral Home located at 3919 Garth Rd., Baytown, TX 77521. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Baytown First Church of the Nazarene (P. O. Box 1363, Baytown, TX 77522) or Wooster Baptist Church (700 Bayway Dr., Baytown, TX 77520.
Jim S. Starett, born in Follansbee, W. Virginia on October 4, 1941, passed away on April 20, 2023 surrounded by family.
