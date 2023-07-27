James Lewis passed away on July 26, 2023. A private family ceremony will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church. If you wish to donate in his honor, the family asks that you donate to Trinity Episcopal Church at 5010 N. Main, Baytown, TX 77521, or Houston Methodist Hospital Baytown, 4401 Garth Rd., Baytown, TX 77521. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.navarrefuneralhome.com for the Lewis family.
James Lewis, born September 10, 1934, in McCall, Mississippi to Elisha and Virgie Lewis died on July 26, 2023. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Norman and Barney; daughter, Natalie Blackburn; and granddaughter, Sherry Blackburn.
