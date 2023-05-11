James (Jim) Owen Edwards Jr. passed away on May 6, 2023. A funeral mass will be held on May 16, 2023 at 10 AM, located at St. John’s Catholic Church in Baytown, TX. Father Terrance Brinkman will officiate the ceremony. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family request that you honor Jim’s wishes by donating to a local no-kill animal shelter.
On May 6th, James (Jim) Owen Edwards Jr., beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away at the age of 84. Jim was born in Gonzales, Texas to the late James O. Edwards Sr. and late Evalyn E. Baker. While in High School, he excelled in Track & Field, setting the Texas state record in pole vault. From 1956 to 1960, Jim dutifully served in the United States Air Force, 79th Air Rescue Squadron and achieved the rank of Airman 2nd Class. Upon being honorably discharged, Jim moved to Houston Texas where he met his wife of 60 years, Sheryl. They married on October 20, 1962, and raised four children, Joey, Scott, David, and Heather.
