J.C. Morris passed away on January 12, 2023. A private ceremony will be held at a later date. Rather than customary condolences, memorials may be made to the Baytown Humane Society at P.O. Box 2772 Baytown, Texas 77522 or by going to www.BaytownHumaneSociety.org.
J.C. Morris passed away on January 12th, 2023, his 81st birthday, after a brief illness. Born in Houston, he grew up in East End, graduating from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1961. He worked his way through college at the University of Houston, before fulfilling his dream of owning a business. He served honorably in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War, stationed at Fort Lewis in Tacoma Washington.
