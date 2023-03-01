Isabel O. Vargas passed away peacefully on February 26, 2023. A service celebrating Isabel’s life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, in the Chapel of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home in Rosenberg. Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Home, 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. (Hwy 59 South @ FM 2218), Rosenberg, Texas 77471, Phone: 281-341-8800.
Isabel O. Vargas, 67, of East Bernard, Texas passed away peacefully on February 26, 2023, at her home. She was born on July 25, 1955, in Sinton, Texas to Jesus G. and Jesusa (Sanchez) Ortiz. Isabel was a Nurse for over 30 years.
