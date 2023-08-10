Hugh Benjamin (Benny) Breazeale passed away on July 13, 2023. A celebration of life will be held from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, August 18, 2023, at Bayland Marina Hyatt Regency Baytown- Conference Center Entrance, 100 Convention Center Way, Baytown, Texas 77520. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting to please make donations to Blue Skyes over Autism at blueskyesoverautism.com, or Heart and Hands at heartsandhandsofbaytown.com.
Hugh Benjamin (Benny) Breazeale, 61 of Baytown, Texas passed away July 13, 2023. Benny was born in Pasadena, Texas on February 25, 1962, to Wilmer Ben “Buck” Breazeale and Karen Robinson-Breazeale. Benny has been married to his wife Deborah Breazeale for 37 years and resided in Baytown for most of their lives together. Welcoming three children Brandon, Casey and Katie and an entire football team of grandchildren. Benny also worked in the fastener industry in Houston for 40 years, owning Future Fastener and Manufacturing with his brother Carroll and making themselves known within the industry for honesty and good dealings.
