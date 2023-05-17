Herschell Wade Moore passed away on May 12, 2023. Herschell’s Celebration of Life is under the direction of Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home in Lakeway Texas, and will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, when sweet and fond memories of him will be shared and a catered reception will be provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson Foundation at parkinson.org or to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org. Arrangements by Weed Corley Fish Lake Travis – (512) 263-1511.
Herschell Wade Moore, age 78, of Austin, Texas was born to Herschell Moore and Imogene Jones Moore on May 23, 1944, in Dallas, Texas and passed away in Lakeway, Texas after a lengthy illness May 12, 2023.
