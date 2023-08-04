Hattie Mae Ryan passed away on July 31, 2023. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, August 7, 2023, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, Texas 77521, with a Rosary/Vigil to begin at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1907 Carolina Ave., Baytown, Texas 77520. Interment will follow at Cedarcrest Cemetery, in Baytown, Texas.
Hattie Mae Ryan, 96, of Baytown, Texas was born September 25, 1926, in Brazos County, Texas to Johnnie and Hattie Hajek. She went to be with the Lord on July 31, 2023.
