Guadalupe R. Rivas of Baytown, Texas, passed away January 28, 2023 at her home, surrounded by family. A visitation will be held at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home located at 3919 Garth Rd., Baytown, Texas 77521 on Monday February 6, 2023 from 5 to 8 p.m., and a funeral service, on Tuesday February 7, 2023 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, located at 1124 Beech St., Baytown, TX 77520 at 11am followed by a committal service at Cedarcrest Cemetery, 3010 Ferry Road, Baytown, TX 77520.
