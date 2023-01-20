Gregoria Cardona Tristan passed away on January 15, 2023. An invitation to viewings and funeral services at Earthman Funeral Home Baytown, TX on Thursday January 26, 2023 from 5 to 8 p.m.and Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10 to 11 a.m. Burial services at Memory Gardens Cemetery Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:30 a.m.
Gregoria Cardona Tristan peacefully passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Houston Methodist Hospital, Texas Medical Center Houston, Texas. Surrounded by her children. Born January 2, 1934, to Teodoro Cardona & Dominga Mata in San Pedro, Villa de Guadalupe, SLP, Mexico. Married Antonio Tristan on Nov 20, 1950 in Santa Rosalia del Centro, SLP, Mexico.
