Gregoria Cardona Tristan

Gregoria Cardona Tristan passed away on January 15, 2023. An invitation to viewings and funeral services at Earthman Funeral Home Baytown, TX on Thursday January 26, 2023 from 5 to 8 p.m.and Friday, January 27, 2023 at  10 to 11 a.m. Burial services at Memory Gardens Cemetery Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:30 a.m.

Gregoria Cardona Tristan peacefully passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Houston Methodist Hospital, Texas Medical Center Houston, Texas. Surrounded by her children. Born January 2, 1934, to Teodoro Cardona & Dominga Mata in San Pedro, Villa de Guadalupe, SLP, Mexico. Married Antonio Tristan on Nov 20, 1950 in Santa Rosalia del Centro, SLP, Mexico.

