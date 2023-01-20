Gladys Mae Skaggs passed away on January 12, 2023. According to her wishes, Gladys’s ashes will be buried in the family plot in the Sealy Cemetery in Sealy, Texas. Since she herself disliked attending memorial services (and probably “didn’t want to be a bother”), Gladys requested that no memorial service be held for her. Memorial contributions may be made to Lee College or Sterling Municipal Library (both in Baytown, Texas) or to a charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com for the Skaggs family.
Ms. Gladys Mae Skaggs of Austin, Texas passed away on January 12, 2023, at the age of 103. Gladys was born on August 23, 1919 in Sealy, Texas, the only child of Olmir Ray Skaggs and Hattie Iselt Skaggs. She and her parents spent the next 10 years in Oklahoma, near her paternal grandparents, who always had a special place in her heart. When Gladys’s father got the opportunity to move to Baytown to work for Humble Oil (now known as ExxonMobil), the family moved back to Texas. Gladys remained a resident of Baytown until August 2017, when she left the city as a result of Hurricane Harvey. Thereafter, her permanent residence was Austin, Texas.
