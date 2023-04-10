Gerald Glen Bishop passed away on April 5, 2023. Per his request, the family will be having a small gathering to celebrate his life and will have his cremated remains placed floating down the Comal River in New Braunfels, TX, so he can continue to enjoy one of his favorite vacation spots with his family. In honor of his giving spirit, in lieu of flowers please donate in his name to a charity of your choice.
Gerald Glen Bishop passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 5, 2023 at the age of 72. He was born in Baytown, Texas to his loving parents Louie and Barbara Bishop on September 29, 1950.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.