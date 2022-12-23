George F. Kimmey away on December 22, 2022. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Navarre Funeral Home, 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8624 Garth Rd., Baytown, TX 77521. In lieu of flowers if you wish donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
George F. Kimmey, 92, of Baytown, Texas passed away on December 22, 2022, in Marble Falls, Texas. He was born on April 24, 1930, to Tom and Ina Kimmey.
Commented